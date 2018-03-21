Equities, dollar slip as Fed rate path jitters build

LONDON (Reuters) – World shares were flat on Wednesday and the dollar eased off three-week highs as investors marked time before a likely hike in U.S. interest rates and awaited guidance on how many more to expect for this year. Markets are on edge, not …
