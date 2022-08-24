European and US equities mostly advanced on Wednesday as investors awaited signals on the next US interest rate hikes. Higher interest rates boost the American currency as they make dollar-denominated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities drift higher ahead of US Fed chair speech - August 24, 2022
- Why Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? - August 24, 2022
- Thor Equities lists Wynwood dev site for $32M - August 24, 2022