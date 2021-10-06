You have to hand it to Dan Loeb and the folks who run Offshore Fund.Last month the fund posted a 3.6 percent gain, boosting its return for the year to 29.5 percent, according to the firm’s September …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Drive Third Point - October 6, 2021
- GRAPHIC-Asian equities see massive outflows on inflation worries - October 6, 2021
- Weak global cues, high crude prices dent equities; metal stocks fall - October 6, 2021