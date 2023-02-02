Equity markets witnessed mixed trends on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing over 224 points, while the NSE Nifty dipped almost 6 points in a see-saw session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities end on mixed note; global markets shrug off Fed rate hike - February 2, 2023
- Indian Equities End on Mixed Note for Second Time as FMCG Stocks Top Gainers - February 2, 2023
- Kotak Institutional Equities throws out 3 stocks from model portfolio - February 2, 2023