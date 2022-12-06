On the basis of the historical performance over the past two decades, the 1-year forward average and median returns for the benchmark index stand at 3% and 1%, respectively, whenever it has traded in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities enter high optimism zone; expect sub-par returns ahead: ICICI Securities - December 6, 2022
- Asian Equities Draw Highest Monthly Foreign Inflows In 2 Years - December 6, 2022
- Rupee falls 24 paise to 82.09 against dollar in line with domestic equities - December 5, 2022