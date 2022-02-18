The benchmark indices made decent gains during mid-morning trade, backed by strong demand in metals. The Nifty re-claimed 17,300 level. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities enter positive territory; Nifty re-claims 17,300 level - February 18, 2022
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR) - February 18, 2022
- Equities trade negative in early trade, Sensex down 180 pts - February 18, 2022