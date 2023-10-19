Stocks slid on Thursday as Wall Street parsed commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell while monitoring a key milestone for a closely followed bond yield. The Dow Jones Industrials plummeted 252.22 points to end Thursday at 33,412.86. The much …
