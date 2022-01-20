The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on National Stock Exchange extended their losses on Thursday from the previous session due to renewed fund outflow by FPIs and in line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities continue to fall further, Sensex 568 pts down as of 11:30 am - January 20, 2022
- Equities Fall Further, Sensex Down Over 400 Pts On Thursday - January 20, 2022
- Global long-term funds, central banks buy more of Indian equities - January 19, 2022