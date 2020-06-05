Equities Fall Thursday

The S&P/TSX Composite Index faltered 47.24 points by the end of the session Thursday at 15,527.87 The Canadian dollar dipped 0.01 cents at 74.05 cents U.S. Consumer staples led the downward trek, with …
