US benchmark equity indexes dropped Friday, as market focus shifted to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for next week, following recent hotter-than-expected inflation reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Fall With Next Week’s Fed Meeting in Focus After Inflation Data - March 15, 2024
- Equities Lower as Investors Focus on Next Week’s Fed Meeting - March 15, 2024
- Allowing pledging of equities by AIFs for infra projects a win-win - March 15, 2024