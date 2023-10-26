That order arose out of unsuccessful proceedings in Norway by SJI against a number of former board members of Norwegian household renovations company, RenoNorden ASA.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities firm director should only be allowed sue in Norway, not Ireland - October 26, 2023
- Indian equities slump amid global selloff - October 26, 2023
- Daily Markets: Equities Under Pressure As Strong Economic Data Raises Fed Fears - October 26, 2023