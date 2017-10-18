-Asian equity markets opened the session mixed ahead of key events, including China’s 19th Communist Party National Congress, which started today and the country’s Q3 GDP data which is due tomorrow. -In Japan, the Nikkei and Topix indices opened …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities, FX quiet heading into earnings season - October 18, 2017
- Mining stock falls dampen positive session for Asia equities - October 17, 2017
- Uranium Equities : Change in Substantial Holding – Tim Goyder - October 17, 2017