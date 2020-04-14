Equities gain as earnings season kicks off, Gold above $1700 per oz

Asian equities kicked off the week on a mostly positive note on the back of encouraging trade data in China. Chinese exports fell 6.6% in March versus a 14% slump expected by analysts and a 17.2% …
