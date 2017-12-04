Equities gain N11bn, Pharma-Deko recorded N6.92m Q3 loss

Equities, on Monday, closed in the green as the Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalisation appreciated by N11bn. A total of 500.192 million shares worth N6.356bn exchanged hands in 4,966 deals. The All-Share Index closed the trading day at 37,974.58 …
