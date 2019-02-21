Positive earnings report largely neutralised the tense political landscape as renewed appetite in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank and GT Bank by investors trading on the floor of the Nig…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities gain N158bn on renewed investors’ appetite - February 21, 2019
- Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (LPI) - February 20, 2019
- Asia-Pacific equities seek cues after aimless day on Wall Street - February 20, 2019