The stock market opened the week on a positive trajectory as the Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalisation appreciated by N330bn at the close of trading on Monday. Equities extended gains from the previous week into the third consecutive trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Start 2018 With A Bang - January 8, 2018
- Equities hit N14tr amid widespread rally - January 8, 2018
- Equities gain N330bn in one session, Conoil tops gainers - January 8, 2018