The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed in positive territory at the end of Friday’s trading session as Investors ended a volatile …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities gain N33billion to end a volatile week positive - September 15, 2023
- FIIs invest ₹164 crore in Indian equities, DIIs infuse ₹1,938 crore as Sensex, Nifty scale lifetime highs - September 15, 2023
- Bleeding continues at Isaac Kassirer’s Emerald Equities - September 15, 2023