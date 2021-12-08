Shanghai Composite extended gains during the morning session; Consumer firms rise ahead of inflation data; Property index lags after prior gains. – S&P ASX 200 has extended gains; Consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities generally rise after gains on Wall Street, China inflation data is due on Thurs - December 8, 2021
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips - December 7, 2021
- Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips - December 7, 2021