After yesterday’s CPI-induced surge, stocks have made further gains following more good US data this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities given a lift by more good US data - November 15, 2023
- Japanese Equities Presenting Opportunity for Value Investors - November 15, 2023
- Bonds have ‘rarely been more compelling than equities’ according to Pimco PMs - November 15, 2023