Uncertainties are a part and parcel of equity investing and one cannot wish them away. Balance sheet strength and management quality in our investee companies is something that we focus on a lot , …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities have the potential to offer far better returns, says Rajeev Thakkar of PPFAS Mutual Fund - December 17, 2021
- Equities decline in early trade on Friday - December 17, 2021
- EM equities to underperform in 2022 on central bank policy action: Analysts - December 16, 2021