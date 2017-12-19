Equities higher tracking US; yen quiet ahead of final BOJ meeting in 2017

– (JP) According to Nikkei Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to keep monetary policy unchanged again in its final policy board meeting (Thursday); this would mark the first year with no policy change since Kuroda became gov in 2013 – (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso …
