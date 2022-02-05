The benchmark indices hit intraday low during afternoon trade, dragged by bank and auto stocks. Barring metal, IT and FMCG, the sectoral indices were in red. The Nifty traded tad above 17,500 level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities hit days low; Nifty holds 17,500 level - February 4, 2022
- GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings - February 4, 2022
- World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings - February 4, 2022