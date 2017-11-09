Equities in Asia lower after negative Wall Street lead

Equities in Asia were broadly lower following a negative lead-in from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index finished Thursday down 0.4 per cent amid uncertainty over the prospects for US tax cuts and poorly received earnings reports. Tokyo’s Topix fell as …
