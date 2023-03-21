Minutes of the previous meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia showed that members considered pausing the interest rate hiking cycle instead of delivering a 25 bps rate hike (to 3.6%). “Members …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities in Europe and the US eventually rebound up to 1% in a sigh of relief after CS’ rescue - March 21, 2023
- Equities gain, bonds confused, as Fed meets - March 21, 2023
- Rebound in global equities lifts Sensex up 248 pts in morning trade - March 21, 2023