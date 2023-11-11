Asian stocks sank Friday and the dollar held gains after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned he “will not hesitate” to hike interest rates further in his quest to bring inflation to heel.The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities in retreat as Powell warns rate hikes still on table - November 11, 2023
- Stock Market Expert to 50-Year-Olds: Equities Are the ‘Bedrock for Every Portfolio’ - November 10, 2023
- Newton IM names head of emerging market and Asia equities - November 10, 2023