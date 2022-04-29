The Nigerian stock market sustained the uptrend as gains in Seplat Energy Plc and 33 others bolstered performance on the local bourse by 0.55% on Thursday. Precisely, the All-Share Index (ASI) inched …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors earn $344mln as bullish sentiment persists at Nigerian Stock Market - April 29, 2022
- Trading Calls Today: Expert gives his top trading calls on MCX, Gold, Silver, Copper, Crude Oil, USDINR, and equities – this is what he suggests - April 29, 2022
- Equities Tad Up In Early Trade, Analysts See Volatility Going Ahead - April 29, 2022