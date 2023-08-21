On Monday, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) opened the week bullish, extending gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.71 per cent stronger to settle at 65,202.41 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors earn N250bn as NGX opens week bullish - August 21, 2023
- U.S. investors still have room to boost equities exposure if the economy comes in for a soft landing: Goldman Sachs - August 21, 2023
- Spiking bond yields are impacting competition for equities most, says Virtus’ Joe Terranova - August 21, 2023