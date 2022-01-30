Bullish moments persists at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week on the heels of the release of positive corporates’ unaudited …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors gain N137bn (WoW) as bulls persists at NGX - January 30, 2022
- Economic growth to drive cyclical sectors in equities - January 30, 2022
- Avendus Group in talks to acquire institutional equities biz of Spark Capital; may re-launch ECM practice - January 30, 2022