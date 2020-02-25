decreased by 347.59 absolute points, representing a dip of 1.27 per cent to close at 27,041.03 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N181 billion to close at N14.087 trillion.The downturn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors lose N181bn - February 24, 2020
- Monday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Plunge, Dow Drops 1,000, On Mounting Coronavirus Fears - February 24, 2020
- Gold prices surge as coronavirus fears impact on equities - February 24, 2020