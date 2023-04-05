Owing to the persistent bearish sentiment, equities investors, lost N553.71 billion as the market capitalisation closed at N28.88 trillion on Wednesday. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors lose N553.7bn as bears persist at NGX - April 5, 2023
- BestEx Research Appoints Matthew Cousens as Head of EMEA Equities in European Expansion - April 5, 2023
- Global equities wobble as US data raises recession fear - April 5, 2023