Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) sustained their negative sentiments as profit-taking activities across major banking stocks, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Zenith Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors lose N84.4bn as bears persist at NGX - April 4, 2023
- Bitcoin, ethereum defy slide in equities; dogecoin stays elevated - April 4, 2023
- Meristem: Nigerian equities to post positive sentiments - April 4, 2023