The market is closed on Thursday and Friday. The series of holidays will keep the traders interest low, said marketmen Live Equities across Asian stocks moved up around 0.5-.0.7 per cent in early deal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities maintain bullish run as investors gain N300bn in 2 days - April 12, 2022
- Equities likely to open flat, Fed stance spoils sentiment - April 12, 2022
- Inflation and duration: The two biggest risks to all assets, including equities - April 12, 2022