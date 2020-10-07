Richard Harris, chief executive officer at Port Shelter Investment Management, discusses his investment strategy and his outlook for markets. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.” (Source: Bloomber …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EU-backed study calls for mandatory reporting of equities trades - October 7, 2020
- Big tech weighs on world equities, caps gains - October 7, 2020
- Equities Look Like Asset of the Future: Port Shelter CEO - October 7, 2020