While the market chooses to focus largely on the positives, any negative surprise local or global could catch investors off-guard, leading to a correction.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities looking at only rosy view - August 20, 2023
- FPIs Inject Rs 8,400 Crore In Equities Amid Global Uncertainty, China Concerns - August 20, 2023
- FPIs Infuse ₹8,400 Cr In Equities This Month On Global Uncertainty, China Concerns - August 20, 2023