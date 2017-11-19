Investors scrambled to realign their portfolios and lock in profit ahead of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). A midweek selling spree left the equities market with a net capital depreciation of N143.9 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities lose N144b as investors await CBN decisions - November 19, 2017
- Foreign investors put $2 bn in Indian equities in November - November 19, 2017
- GCC equities may turn around next year: market report - November 19, 2017