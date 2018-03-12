Equities Market Begins Week With N105bn Loss

The Nigerian equities market yesterday began the week in a bearish position with a loss of N105 billion. The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 111.35 points or 0.26 per cent to 42,952.70 points. Accordingly, investors lost N105 billion in value as market …
