The local equities market on Tuesday, maintained its bullishrun, with the All-share index (ASI) increasing by 0.11 per cent adding N61 billion as investors showed strong interest in Nestle Nigeria, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market bullish as GTCO, Nestle, others drive N61bn gain - May 21, 2024
- European Equities Close Lower in Tuesday Trading; AstraZeneca Targets $80 Billion in Revenue by 2030 - May 21, 2024
- Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Tuesday Trading - May 21, 2024