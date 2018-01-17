Equities Market Capitalisation Hits N16tn as Bulls Sustain Hold

The bullish trading at the Nigerian equities market continued wednesday with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index rising by 1.89 per cent to close higher at 44,885 while market capitalisation ended at N16.08 trillion. This implies that the …
