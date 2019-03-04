The Nigerian equities market extended its negative performance last week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) declined further by 2.12 per cent to close at 31,827.24. Similarly, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Market Declines Further Despite High Trading Volume - March 3, 2019
- Equities outlook still bleak, as investors lose N257bn - March 3, 2019
- Equities May Fall, Trump Asked China to Drop Agricultural Tariffs - March 3, 2019