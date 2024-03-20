The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased further from preceding trading day’s highs of 104,553.31 points and N59.115trillion respectively …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US equities still a favorite despite headwinds: HSBC’s Sels - March 20, 2024
- Equities market dips by 0.29% as profit taking persists - March 20, 2024
- Citi: Big 7 remain critical to equities, but clear signs of broadening - March 20, 2024