Concomitantly, the total market capitalisation of listed equities experienced a decline of N400 billion week-on-week to close at N36.886 trillion. As the third quarter reporting season draws closer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market dips by 1.1%: Nigeria - September 18, 2023
- Asian Equities Start Mixed In Central Bank Heavy Week - September 18, 2023
- Equities market dips by 1.1% WoW as investors lose N400bn - September 18, 2023