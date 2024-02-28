The domestic equities market, yesterday, extended losses from the previous session by N773 billion, as investors reacted to the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The Nigeria’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Market Down By N773bn As Investors React To Interest Rate Hike - February 27, 2024
- Fed signaling patience on rate cuts is better for equities: Liz Ann Sonders - February 27, 2024
- Equities Little Changed By Noon - February 27, 2024