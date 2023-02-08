Equities investors, therefore, lost N33.50 billion from their overall investment as the market capitalization settled at N29.58 trillion by the end of trading activities on Tuesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market halts 6 days rally as investors lose: Nigeria - February 8, 2023
- Equities, rupee trade with gains post RBI policy announcement - February 8, 2023
- Equities, rupee trade with gains as RBI hikes repo rate - February 8, 2023