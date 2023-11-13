At the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday, equities trading ended mixed with a bearish tilt as the benchmark Index shed 0.35 percent to settle at 70,608.02 basis points. Basically, the overall lull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market opens week bearish as ASI dips by 0.4% - November 13, 2023
- Domestic funds turn bullish as QSE gains 28 points; Islamic equities outperform - November 13, 2023
- Share turnover lowest in years as investors shun PH equities - November 13, 2023