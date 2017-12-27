The Nigerian equities market commenced the week on negative note wednesday as investors continued to sell to meet cash needs in this festive period. Although there has been sell pressure, following profit taking by investors, the market closed higher last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Poised for Record High Amid Technology Rebound - December 27, 2017
- JGBs edge lower; stronger equities weigh - December 27, 2017
- Equities Market Opens Week Bearish on Continuing Sell Pressure - December 27, 2017