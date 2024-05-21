Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) opened the week on a positive footing as the benchmark index closed higher by 0.05 percent to 98,177.88 basis points.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market opens week on positive note as ASI adds 0.05% in Nigeria - May 21, 2024
- Emerging Markets – Most Asian Forex and equities falter as Fed officials flag rate-cut caution - May 21, 2024
- ‘104 Indian firms trading at over 50x PE, 9 at over 100x PE’: Kotak Equities on ‘unsustainable’ valuations - May 21, 2024