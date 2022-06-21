The equities market resumed trading on Monday with a decline of 1.97 per cent as a result of losses in large stocks such as Dangote …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market opens week with N550bn loss - June 21, 2022
- Elixir Equities’ Dipan Mehta Speaks On His Key Stock Picks For Today | Bazaar Morning Call - June 21, 2022
- Why investors have become hesitant to buy beaten-up equities. Plus, 17 dividend growth stocks that will help you combat inflation - June 20, 2022