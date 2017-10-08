Bargain hunting took over trading at the stock last week as investors’ sentiments turned positive ahead of third quarter earnings season. Having shed 0.14 per cent the previous week, the market rebounded last week to completely reverse the previous week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities Market Rebounds on Q3 Earnings Expectations - October 8, 2017
- Equities gain N285b bargain-hunting - October 8, 2017
- Franklin Templeton’s Morton: ‘Why I believe equities appear undervalued relative to bonds’ - October 8, 2017