Amid marginal rebound in crude oil prices, given the news that OPEC plus cuts could reach 10 million barrel per day, equities market on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), rebounded by 1.37 per cent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stay with equities! 3 potential signs which suggest we are near a bottom - April 13, 2020
- Equities market rebounds with +1.37% WoW - April 13, 2020
- Market rebound may be short-lived,equities dealers warn - April 12, 2020