During the month, the NGX made records, reaching new heights amidst gains in large- and mid-capitalised stocks. On January 18, it ranked the best stock market globally, displacing that of Argentina as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market recorded new heights in January, appreciated by 35.3% in Nigeria - February 5, 2024
- EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX falter as US rate cut hopes wane; Turkish equities jump - February 5, 2024
- Dollar and equities rip higher after stellar US jobs data - February 5, 2024